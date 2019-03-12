Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 64 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 63.60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 51.63.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

