Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8,220.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101,765 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,772,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,806,000 after buying an additional 633,105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 293,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Craig Hallum cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.07.

Shares of LH traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $150.86. 65,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,649. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

