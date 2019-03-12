Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Kura Oncology news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, bought 40,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $563,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,769,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after acquiring an additional 650,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kura Oncology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,212. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

