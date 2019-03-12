Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821,732 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $331,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,065,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.82%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

