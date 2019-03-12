Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $26.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $27.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,065,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 10,333,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037,504. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.82%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

