Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.10. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 3111602 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.
In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,574,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 8,113,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,942,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.