Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.10. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 3111602 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,574,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 8,113,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,942,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

