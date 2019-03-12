Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ADRNY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 38,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,385. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.