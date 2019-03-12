Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $2.08 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,856,000 after acquiring an additional 86,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.10.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $96,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $428.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $578.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

