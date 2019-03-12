Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,960,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 595,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $268,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock worth $100,997,450. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.84.

NYSE:MTD opened at $688.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $701.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/kinneret-advisory-llc-invests-1-46-million-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.