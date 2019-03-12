Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 64,089 Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Henry Schein comprises 1.5% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $212,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/kinneret-advisory-llc-acquires-shares-of-64089-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.