Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Income Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,383 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,028,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,627,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/kings-point-capital-management-reduces-stake-in-invesco-senior-loan-etf-bkln.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.