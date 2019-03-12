Kings Point Capital Management Has $4.36 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

