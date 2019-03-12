Kimberly A. Heiting Sells 4,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 93,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kimberly A. Heiting Sells 4,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/kimberly-a-heiting-sells-4000-shares-of-northwest-natural-holding-co-nwn-stock.html.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.