Kepos Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 255.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,324 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

