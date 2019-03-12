Kellogg (K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,476,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $5,769,000.00.

K opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/kellogg-k-major-shareholder-kellogg-w-k-foundation-trust-sells-100000-shares.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.