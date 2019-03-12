Keane Group (FRAC) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.37 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

FRAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $404,293.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keane Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Keane Group by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Keane Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

