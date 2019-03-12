Kalos Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $912.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $155,299.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,655.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,488 shares of company stock valued at $434,962. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

