K12 Inc. (LRN) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of K12 worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in K12 by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in K12 by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in K12 by 65.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in K12 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in K12 in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Sidoti began coverage on K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.16. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About K12

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

