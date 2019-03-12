JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

JOYN Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,246,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 644,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

MS stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

