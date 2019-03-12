JOYN Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SYNNEX by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,002,000 after purchasing an additional 704,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 590,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 5,254,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 472,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 750,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 372,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $59,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,152.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

