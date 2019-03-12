John P. Bailey Sells 52,477 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider John P. Bailey sold 52,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $418,766.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, John P. Bailey sold 16,655 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $130,408.65.

On Tuesday, March 5th, John P. Bailey sold 19,086 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $151,161.12.

On Monday, February 25th, John P. Bailey sold 30,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $290,274.00.

On Monday, February 11th, John P. Bailey sold 39,325 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $367,688.75.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $709,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 21,475 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $209,596.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $845,216.00.

On Monday, December 24th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $684,140.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 784,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,600. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John P. Bailey Sells 52,477 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/john-p-bailey-sells-52477-shares-of-e-l-f-beauty-inc-elf-stock.html.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.