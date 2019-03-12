Jeffrey B. Guldner Sells 1,395 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,619. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

