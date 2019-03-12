Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ciena Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $49,816.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,187 shares of company stock worth $4,599,057 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ciena by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

