Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stake Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Itron worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 22,645 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,375,683.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Deitrich sold 9,676 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $587,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $2,407,822. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

