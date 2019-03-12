ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

BMV:STIP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,750.00 and a twelve month high of $2,005.20.

