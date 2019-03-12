iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 217.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 592.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,724,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

