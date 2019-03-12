iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 811.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,038 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,859,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,296,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

