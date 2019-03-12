Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Stake Lessened by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 978,966 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,375. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/iron-mountain-inc-irm-stake-lessened-by-sapience-investments-llc.html.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.