Investors Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $120.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $241.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $121.27 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $123.90

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,241,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

