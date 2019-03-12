Investors Buy Altria Group (MO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $200.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altria Group had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Altria Group traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $55.75

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,083,000 after buying an additional 2,433,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 698.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after buying an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

