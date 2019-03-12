Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG):

3/7/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEG stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.36 ($24.84). The company had a trading volume of 411,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €15.54 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of €22.48 ($26.14).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

