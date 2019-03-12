Inventergy Global (INVT) versus Verizon Communications (VZ) Head to Head Review

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.21 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $130.86 billion 1.82 $15.53 billion $4.71 12.23

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inventergy Global and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 8 9 0 2.53

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $55.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 11.87% 35.96% 7.36%

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Inventergy Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

