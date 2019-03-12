Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Contraction in Intuitive Surgical’s gross and operating margins in recent times is worrisome. Management expects margins to fluctuate due to newer product mixes and surging operating expenses. Additionally, the da Vinci system is in the early stages of adoption in some of the markets outside the United States. Intense competition in the global MedTech space adds to the woes. On the positive side, the company’s flagship da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in recent times. The company looks to accelerate its business in China, following the clearance of da Vinci Xi. Management is also optimistic about the 510(k) submission for the TransOral Robotic Surgery and the Phase I launch of da Vinci SP. Strong exposure to robotics and medical mechatronics continues to drive the stock. Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.83. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,992. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $393.57 and a twelve month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $114,777.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,349,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

