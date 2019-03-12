Internet of Things (ITT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 222,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 132,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

