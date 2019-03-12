Interfor (IFSPF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $11.32 on Monday.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

