Interfor (IFSPF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $11.32 on Monday.
About Interfor
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.