Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $137,773.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,418.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,817 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-holdings-lifted-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.