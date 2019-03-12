Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 7,943,182 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $225,348,073.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 1,109,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,987. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,041,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $43,348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 93.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,824,000 after acquiring an additional 582,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $13,664,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

