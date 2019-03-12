Insider Selling: Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Kenneth W. Kunz sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.63, for a total value of C$41,741.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,264.83.

Kenneth W. Kunz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, Kenneth W. Kunz sold 152 shares of Tc Pipelines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.58, for a total value of C$8,903.78.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$60.60. The company had a trading volume of 758,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$60.84.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.82999989774737 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.45.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

