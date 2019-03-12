Insider Selling: Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) CFO Sells 1,381 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 84,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,896. The stock has a market cap of $602.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3701 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 127,005 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

