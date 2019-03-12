Insider Selling: Catalent Inc (CTLT) SVP Sells 43,619 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.38 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,020 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Catalent by 3,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,798,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,177,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,779 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

