Insider Selling: Catalent Inc (CTLT) SVP Sells 43,619 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.38 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
