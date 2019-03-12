Insider Buying: Vietnam Industrial Investment Limited (VII) Insider Purchases 40,652 Shares of Stock

Vietnam Industrial Investment Limited (ASX:VII) insider Van Hung (Henry) Lam purchased 40,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$12,195.60 ($8,649.36).

Van Hung (Henry) Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 7th, Van Hung (Henry) Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Vietnam Industrial Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$750.00 ($531.91).

On Thursday, January 24th, Van Hung (Henry) Lam purchased 2,736 shares of Vietnam Industrial Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$820.80 ($582.13).

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Van Hung (Henry) Lam purchased 1,768 shares of Vietnam Industrial Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$530.40 ($376.17).

VII stock opened at A$0.30 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vietnam Industrial Investment Limited has a one year low of A$0.22 ($0.15) and a one year high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Vietnam Industrial Investments Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials in Vietnam. It offers metal roofing, steel frames, and cladding materials; high tensile re-bars and wire rods, as well as reinforcing steel products for the construction industry; and wood plastic channel, a wood replacement product for use in construction and renovation purposes.

