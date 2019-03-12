Insider Buying: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Director Buys 255 Shares of Stock

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Director Emily Nagle Green acquired 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.32 per share, for a total transaction of $14,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRET traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,491. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $694.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 63.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,496,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,627,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,496,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,627,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,217,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of October 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

