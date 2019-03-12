Insider Buying: Experience Co Ltd (EXP) Insider Buys A$115,500.00 in Stock

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP) insider Kerry East bought 350,000 shares of Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$115,500.00 ($81,914.89).

Kerry East also recently made the following trade(s):

EXP opened at A$0.31 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Experience Co Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.74 ($0.52).

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

