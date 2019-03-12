Insider Buying: Cobham plc (COB) Insider Acquires 129 Shares of Stock

Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider David Lockwood purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($197.22).

David Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, David Lockwood purchased 132 shares of Cobham stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($194.90).

LON COB traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.70 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cobham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cobham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 125.82 ($1.64).

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

