Insider Buying: Bloom Energy Corp (BE) CEO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $108,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,491,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,928 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

