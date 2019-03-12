ING Groep NV (ING) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ING Groep in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Timat now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ING. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ING opened at $12.11 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ING Groep by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ING Groep by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 986,601 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

