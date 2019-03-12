Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

