Imperial Oil (IMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

IMO opened at $27.07 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

