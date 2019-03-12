Imperial Oil (IMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.
IMO opened at $27.07 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
