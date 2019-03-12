IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Short Interest Down 1.3% in February

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,448 shares, a decline of 1.3% from the February 15th total of 549,385 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.
IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Todd M. Pickup sold 50,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Todd M. Pickup bought 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,308.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,127.
IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.
