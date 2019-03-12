IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Short Interest Down 1.3% in February

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,448 shares, a decline of 1.3% from the February 15th total of 549,385 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Todd M. Pickup sold 50,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Todd M. Pickup bought 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,308.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,127.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

