Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,192 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Illumina worth $74,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,976,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,516 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 66,581.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,643,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $302.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.82 and a 1 year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total value of $1,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,251,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,826 shares of company stock worth $11,603,670 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

